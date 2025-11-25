Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) EVP Timothy James Carstens Sells 100,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,503.83. This represents a 37.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of UUUU opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,479.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

