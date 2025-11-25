Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) President James Pursley Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,995,834.14. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hinge Health Trading Up 2.3%

HNGE opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGE. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $3,089,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $16,172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $828,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

