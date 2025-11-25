Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Todd Burdick Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,624,255.26. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
TSE:PEY opened at C$22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
