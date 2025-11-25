Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Todd Burdick Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Burdick sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$1,154,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,624,255.26. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.41.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.