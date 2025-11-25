Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.4% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $239.47 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $10,482,928. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

