Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $536.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

