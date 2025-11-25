Columbia Bank Acquires 2,253 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.