Columbia Bank Acquires 1,290 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Columbia Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 5.4%

LRCX opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.