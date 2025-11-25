Columbia Bank Sells 878 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Columbia Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

