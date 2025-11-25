Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Chaney Capital Management Inc.

Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

