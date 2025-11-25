Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.