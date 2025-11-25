Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

