Columbia Bank Sells 6,015 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Columbia Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $362,634,000 after buying an additional 98,430 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

