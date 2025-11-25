Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 50.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $254.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average is $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

