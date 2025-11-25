DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,269 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.