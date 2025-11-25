First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $209,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,855.58 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,796.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

