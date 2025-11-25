DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $39,077,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,544,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,865,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.6%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

