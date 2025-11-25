Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.11. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,205 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aware has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

In related news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $29,496.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,787.17. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,168 shares of company stock worth $84,432. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 14.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

