Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.57 and traded as low as GBX 88.15. Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 88.16, with a volume of 1,388 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £11.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

