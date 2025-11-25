Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $422.40 and traded as low as $403.02. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) shares last traded at $448.05, with a volume of 211,997 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.20 and a 200-day moving average of $422.40. The stock has a market cap of $616.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

