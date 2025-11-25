Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as low as C$5.75. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 13,601 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The business had revenue of C$57.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

Featured Stories

