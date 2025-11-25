Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.42 and traded as low as GBX 16.63. Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 17.45, with a volume of 31,941 shares traded.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.