Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.48 and traded as high as C$37.32. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$37.23, with a volume of 4,647,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of C$306.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg purchased 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at C$153,245.70. This represents a 24.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

