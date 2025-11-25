Popular, Inc. $BPOP Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Popular by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 52.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

