Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $452,000 Investment in Equity Residential $EQR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

