FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$251.33 and traded as low as C$213.38. FirstService shares last traded at C$213.90, with a volume of 218,357 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from C$213.00 to C$211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$251.33.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.