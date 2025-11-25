Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as high as C$12.41. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$12.31, with a volume of 301,667 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

