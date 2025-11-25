Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.97 and traded as high as GBX 324. Dialight shares last traded at GBX 316.90, with a volume of 51,131 shares traded.

Dialight Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 per share, with a total value of £38,772. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

