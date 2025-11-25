Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,600,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $50,988,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Barclays lifted their target price on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $122,851.92. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 219,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,720.58. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $97,076.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,743.68. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,827 shares of company stock worth $1,962,397. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.