LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Shares of LPLA opened at $348.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

