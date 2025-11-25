Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

