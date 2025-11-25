Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 280.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 402,187 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,296.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 273,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,276.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 166,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Jamf by 858.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,564.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.05 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Jamf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

