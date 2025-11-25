CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 115,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

PFM stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

