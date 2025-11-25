Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Docusign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Docusign by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

