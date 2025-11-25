Reviewing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lion Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $408.82 million 0.52 -$78.68 million $0.66 7.24 Lion Group $21.09 million 0.01 -$27.45 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 2 3 2 0 2.00 Lion Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Lion Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 3.19% 17.61% 2.03% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Lion Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It markets its products mainly through search engines, social media, app stores, and third-party websites. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

