CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,133,000 after buying an additional 408,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,906,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.36. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

