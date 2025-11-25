Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF Stock Holdings Raised by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 358.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises approximately 2.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 136.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The company had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.