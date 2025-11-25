CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 4,162 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.