iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 227,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
