Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Target Price at $185.50

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $68,604,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,814,000 after buying an additional 268,435 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,061,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,587,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 390.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PJT opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

