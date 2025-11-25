CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.90, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.