CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,676 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.