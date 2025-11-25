CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

