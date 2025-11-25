Brokerages Set Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) PT at $47.20

Shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIAX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Miami International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MIAX

Miami International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MIAX stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Miami International has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Murray Stahl acquired 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.10 per share, with a total value of $1,244,367.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,875.90. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,618.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter worth $8,765,000.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.