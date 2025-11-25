CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 461 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $338.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.16 and its 200 day moving average is $348.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

