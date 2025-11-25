iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

