Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ABT opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.