CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.