CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

