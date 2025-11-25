CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

