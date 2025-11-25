Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,235 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $27,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.